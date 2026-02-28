Karnataka Politics: Deputy CM Shivakumar Addresses Speculations
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed speculation about MLAs visiting Delhi or abroad, stating he has no knowledge or intention to intervene. He also commented on his brother's remarks about becoming Chief Minister, emphasizing support from all 139 MLAs, including the current CM.
Amid swirling rumors about legislators' potential trips to Delhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified his stance, noting his lack of awareness and intent to remain uninvolved in such matters.
Responding to inquiries during a press interaction, Shivakumar dismissed suggestions of interference with MLAs considering visits to the national capital or beyond.
Addressing speculation fueled by his brother D K Suresh, Shivakumar reiterated that he had not made claims about becoming Chief Minister, instead highlighting unanimous support from 139 MLAs, including the current leader.
