Karnataka Politics: Deputy CM Shivakumar Addresses Speculations

Amid swirling rumors about legislators' potential trips to Delhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified his stance, noting his lack of awareness and intent to remain uninvolved in such matters.

Responding to inquiries during a press interaction, Shivakumar dismissed suggestions of interference with MLAs considering visits to the national capital or beyond.

Addressing speculation fueled by his brother D K Suresh, Shivakumar reiterated that he had not made claims about becoming Chief Minister, instead highlighting unanimous support from 139 MLAs, including the current leader.

