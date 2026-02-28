Erdogan Condemns U.S.-Israeli Actions, Calls for Diplomatic Restraint in Middle East

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has publicly condemned the recent U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, asserting that these actions violate Iran's sovereignty and threaten peace in the region.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan equally criticized Iranian offensives on Gulf countries, labeling them as intolerable, and cautioned against escalating tensions without diplomatic intervention.

He called for immediate measures to halt potential bloodshed and announced that Ankara would intensify its diplomatic endeavors to foster a ceasefire and restart negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)