EPFO Revolutionizes Claim Settlements: Record 2.16 Crore Auto-Claims Processed Efficiently

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reached unprecedented heights in claim processing, achieving 2.16 crore auto-claim settlements in the ongoing financial year, a significant leap from the 89.52 lakh claims processed in 2023-24. This was announced by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, in a statement to Lok Sabha on Monday. The minister highlighted that these auto-mode claims are settled within a brisk timeframe of three days.

To streamline the process further, EPFO has enhanced the claim limit for auto-processing to Rs 1 lakh, and expanded the scope of auto-mode processing to include advances for housing, education, and marriage, alongside existing provisions for illness and hospitalization. According to the minister, 60 percent of advance claims are now processed automatically, marking a significant increase in efficiency.

Additionally, EPFO has simplified the process for member detail corrections, allowing members with Aadhaar-verified UANs to amend their information independently, without EPFO intervention. This streamlined process has enabled 96 percent of corrections to be completed autonomously. Online submission of claims has soared, with 99.31 percent of total claims now filed digitally, reducing the necessity for office visits. As of March 2025, 7.14 crore claims were submitted online. In her disclosure to the Parliament, the minister also noted the reduction in employer attestation requirements for Aadhaar-verified UAN transfers, with just 10 percent needing additional endorsements. Since the initiative's January 2025 launch, over 55,000 members have corrected erroneous account linkages. Upfront validations now guide members on claim eligibility, preventing ineligible submissions.

