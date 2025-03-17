Tata Motors Set to Raise Prices in Response to Rising Costs

Tata Motors announced on Monday that it will raise the prices of its commercial vehicle line by up to 2% starting April, citing the need to partially offset escalating input costs.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors stated that the price adjustment, effective from April 1, 2025, will vary according to the model and variant of the vehicles.

As part of the USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is a major USD 44 billion entity in the automotive sector, known for manufacturing a diverse range of vehicles. The company's shares saw a slight increase, closing 0.84% higher at Rs 660.90 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)