Delhi Airport Operator Sues Over New Flight Paths

The operator of Delhi's bustling international airport, primarily owned by GMR Airports, has initiated legal action against the government. The controversy arises from the government's decision to permit commercial flights from Hindon Airforce Station, a defense aerodrome located approximately 30 km away from the Delhi airport.

DIAL, the company managing Delhi airport, argues that this decision violates aviation regulations that prevent establishing a new airport within an aerial radius of 150 km unless there is significant passenger demand. DIAL claims this move threatens its financial stability, following last year's $21 million loss primarily due to raised government fees.

Furthermore, DIAL accuses the state-run Airports Authority of India of a conflict of interest regarding shared insider information and board representation. The legal proceedings were initiated after flights from Hindon began in March, sparking concerns over competitive imbalances.

