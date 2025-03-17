Left Menu

Finance Minister Launches Mobile App for Prime Minister's Internship Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a new app for the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, aiming to provide one crore youth with opportunities in top companies. The app enables easy registration and real-time updates, while internships offer financial aid and skill-building for young individuals across India.

Prime Minister's Internship Scheme App (Image: YouTube/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a mobile application dedicated to the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme on Monday. The app is designed with an intuitive interface, enabling easy navigation and registration through Aadhaar face authentication. Eligible users can browse opportunities by location and receive real-time alerts.

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, as outlined in the 2024-25 Budget, plans to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in 500 top companies over five years. The pilot project, launched on October 3, 2024, aims to offer 1.25 lakh internships initially. The target group includes individuals aged 21 to 24 not pursuing full-time studies or employment.

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, supplemented by Rs 6,000 in one-time financial assistance. Companies are required to bear training costs and 10% of internship expenses using CSR funds. Sitharaman emphasized the need for youth to grasp what's required to join leading companies, urging industry collaboration for the nation's benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

