Red Ribbon Entertainment Drops Anup Jalota's 'Kaun Kisi Ka'

Red Ribbon Entertainment proudly announced the launch of the music album 'Kaun Kisi Ka', composed and sung by Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota along with Anshu Sharma. The album's video is directed by Vivek Prakash, with lyrics by Archana Johri and choreography by Tanya Ravindran. Actors Arnav and Kalpana feature in the video.

The music launch event in Mumbai was graced by renowned composer Nikhil, Red Ribbon Music Company's MD Lalitya Munshaw, and other music industry professionals. The song is receiving widespread acclaim, and expectations are high for audience approval. At the release, Anup Jalota expressed satisfaction with the album's emotional depth, praising Anshu Sharma's vocals and Archana Johri's meaningful lyrics.

Vivek Prakash highlighted the challenges of filming in Mumbai, yet noted timely completion of the project. The video narrative focuses on a boy and girl navigating cohabitation in Mumbai. Anup Jalota and Anshu Sharma will appear in the video, enhancing its emotional message. Lyricist Archana Johri expressed joy in seeing the project come to fruition from Diwali to its Holi release. Lalitya Munshaw celebrated the collaboration and Jalota's contribution to the album.

(With inputs from agencies.)