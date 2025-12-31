Left Menu

German Prosecutors Drop Investigation on Russian Oligarch After Settlement

German prosecutors have ended an investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov over sanctions breaches. Usmanov, an ally of President Putin, agreed to pay €10 million. The investigation linked to EU sanctions included police raids in Germany related to his assets. Usmanov's defense contested the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-12-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 04:25 IST
German Prosecutors Drop Investigation on Russian Oligarch After Settlement
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors have decided to terminate their investigation into Alisher Usmanov, a Russian oligarch closely associated with President Vladimir Putin, after his agreement to pay €10 million to authorities to settle the matter.

The Uzbek-born billionaire and prominent figure in the metals industry, who also serves as president of the International Fencing Federation, faced EU sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The investigation included police raids on multiple German properties linked to Usmanov. Despite allegations of money laundering and undeclared valuables, the case will close as per German criminal law. The €10 million will support the state treasury, a Bavarian victim support foundation, and a prisoner welfare association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's election held on Sunday, provisional results show, reports AP.

Junta leader Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya is declared the winner of Guinea's electio...

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes Target Moscow Amid Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes Target Moscow Amid Conflict

 Global
3
Drone Strike in Russia: Impact on Black Sea Port

Drone Strike in Russia: Impact on Black Sea Port

 Global
4
Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya Secures Resounding Victory in Guinea's Historic Election

Gen. Mamdi Doumbouya Secures Resounding Victory in Guinea's Historic Electio...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025