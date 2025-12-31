Judge Denies Andrew Left's Dismissal Plea in Stock Manipulation Case
A federal judge has rejected Andrew Left's attempt to dismiss charges of fraudulent stock price manipulation. Left, a notable short seller, is accused of making $16 million through such practices. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison, with a trial set for March 2026.
In a significant courtroom decision, U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter denied the dismissal of criminal charges against Andrew Left, a renowned short seller known for influencing stock prices through his public commentary.
Despite Left's claim of selective prosecution, citing his negative stock opinions as the reason, Judge Hatter dismissed this argument without explanation.
Authorities allege that Left and his firm Citron Research profited by $16 million from manipulating stock prices, including big names like Tesla and Twitter. Left's case is set for trial in March 2026, where he could face 25 years if found guilty.
