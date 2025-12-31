Left Menu

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Part Ways After Nine Years

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nearly decade-long relationship. They revealed this decision came nearly a year ago but was kept private. The couple remains dedicated to co-parenting their son, Lars. Gibson's fame spans successful acting and directing roles in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 04:28 IST
Mel Gibson

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson and film director Rosalind Ross have ended their relationship after nine years, according to a legal representative. The couple disclosed that they actually separated a year ago, opting to make the announcement public now through an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

The two, who started dating in 2014, share an eight-year-old son named Lars, and despite their separation, they are committed to remaining collaborative co-parents. 'Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,' the statement reads.

Gibson, known for his significant contributions to Hollywood with films like 'Braveheart,' 'The Patriot,' and the 'Lethal Weapon' series, was never married to Ross. He also shares seven children with his ex-wife Robyn Moore and has a daughter with songwriter Oksana Grigorieva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

