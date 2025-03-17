Cautious Spending: February Retail Sales Rebound Slightly
US shoppers modestly increased spending in February, showing cautiousness amidst economic uncertainty. Retail sales rose by 0.2% following a January dip. Consumers showed preference for grocery, home, and online shopping, while pulling back at auto and electronics stores. Political and economic uncertainty continue to influence consumer sentiment.
- Country:
- United States
In February, U.S. shoppers modestly increased their spending, reflecting a tentative approach as concerns about the economic future persist. The Commerce Department reported a 0.2% increase in retail sales for the month, a slight rebound from a sharp 1.2% decline in January.
Spending rose in sectors such as grocery stores, home and garden, and online retailing. However, declines were noted at auto dealers, restaurants, and electronic stores, indicating a cautious consumer landscape.
Economic and political uncertainty, exacerbated by stock market fluctuations and governmental policy debates, continues to affect consumer confidence. The University of Michigan's survey shows a steep decline in consumer sentiment, driven largely by anxiety over policy uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)