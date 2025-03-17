Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors Announce April Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors plan to increase vehicle prices in April to address rising input costs. Maruti will raise prices by up to 4% across its models, while Tata Motors will increase commercial vehicle prices by 2%. The hikes aim to offset escalating costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting input costs, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are set to increase vehicle prices come April 2025. This announcement marks the second price adjustment this year by the two auto giants. The move aims to partially counterbalance the financial strain due to rising operational costs.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, plans a price surge of up to 4% across its diverse model lineup, affecting vehicles priced from Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh. Tata Motors will raise prices on its commercial vehicles by up to 2%, effective April 1.

While both companies endeavor to mitigate the cost burden on consumers, passing a portion of the increased costs to the market appears inevitable. Market shares of both companies reflected slight gains on the BSE following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

