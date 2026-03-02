Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles Reports Sustained Sales Growth in February 2026

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd reported a significant sales increase of 23.4% in February 2026, with 9,986 units sold. The growth in sales is contributed by both the Eicher and Volvo brands, with notable increases in both domestic and export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:36 IST
  • India

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd announced a notable 23.4% increase in sales in February 2026, recording 9,986 units compared to last year's sales for the same period.

The growth was primarily driven by the Eicher brand, with units sold rising to 9,166 domestically, showing an improvement from 7,357 in February 2025.

Exports also saw a boost, with 601 units sold, up 8.9%, while Volvo's truck and bus division reported a 20.2% growth over the previous year.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

