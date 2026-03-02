VE Commercial Vehicles Reports Sustained Sales Growth in February 2026

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd announced a notable 23.4% increase in sales in February 2026, recording 9,986 units compared to last year's sales for the same period.

The growth was primarily driven by the Eicher brand, with units sold rising to 9,166 domestically, showing an improvement from 7,357 in February 2025.

Exports also saw a boost, with 601 units sold, up 8.9%, while Volvo's truck and bus division reported a 20.2% growth over the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)