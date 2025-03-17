India Evaluates US Tariffs Amidst FATF Commendation

The Indian government is currently assessing the effects of the new 25% tariff imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum imports, Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary announced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This tariff, part of a proclamation by the US President dated February 10, 2025, came into effect on March 12, 2025. While this measure affects steel and aluminum, other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and semiconductors, remain unaffected, Chaudhary confirmed.

In a positive development, India received high compliance ratings in 37 out of 40 recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), underscoring its strong stance in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)