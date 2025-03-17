Left Menu

India Evaluates US Tariffs Amidst FATF Commendation

The Indian government is assessing the impact of a 25% US tariff on steel and aluminum imports, as declared by the US in 2025. India maintains a robust position in anti-money laundering and terrorism financing, achieving high compliance in FATF evaluations, signaling strong economic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:58 IST
India Evaluates US Tariffs Amidst FATF Commendation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is currently assessing the effects of the new 25% tariff imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum imports, Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary announced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This tariff, part of a proclamation by the US President dated February 10, 2025, came into effect on March 12, 2025. While this measure affects steel and aluminum, other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and semiconductors, remain unaffected, Chaudhary confirmed.

In a positive development, India received high compliance ratings in 37 out of 40 recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), underscoring its strong stance in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025