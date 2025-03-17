Tragic Turnover: Pilgrims' Journey Disrupted on Purvanchal Expressway

In a harrowing incident on the Purvanchal Expressway, a pickup truck carrying pilgrims overturned, leaving 13 injured, including a young boy of three years. The police reported that the accident happened near Birsinghpur village due to a sudden axle break.

The vehicle, en route from Rohtas in Bihar to Ayodhya, collided with the median after reaching kilometer 149.1, causing it to overturn. Most passengers, residents of Dinara, Bihar, were affected by the accident. Assistant Security Officer Triloki Nath Pandey confirmed the injured were rushed to a nearby health center for immediate medical attention.

Among the injured, Paan Pato Devi's condition is critical. Others receiving treatment include Vikas Gupta, Rinki Devi, and several more, while two passengers managed to escape unhurt from the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)