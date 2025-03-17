Left Menu

Indian Railways: Riding the Tracks to Financial Success

Indian Railways demonstrates robust financial health as it withstands pandemic challenges, with rising passenger and cargo traffic. Despite passenger fare subsidies, its revenue in 2023-24 amounted to Rs 2,78,000 crore. Key expenditures include staff costs and energy expenses, with electrification post-2019 bringing stability. Infrastructure improvements and coach manufacturing boost railways' achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:03 IST
Indian Railways: Riding the Tracks to Financial Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways, under the stewardship of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is showcasing solid financial performance amid continuous improvement efforts. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw highlighted the resilience of Indian Railways in overcoming pandemic-induced challenges with a successful uptick in passenger and cargo traffic.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, Indian Railways reported a revenue collection of Rs 2,78,000 crore against an expenditure of Rs 2,75,000 crore. The expenditure largely encompasses staff costs amounting to Rs 1,16,000 crore, pension payments at Rs 66,000 crore, and energy expenses around Rs 32,000 crore. Despite subsidizing passenger fares, the railways have maintained financial stability through freight operations.

With electrification initiatives post-2019, energy costs have stabilized, propelling the railways financially. Achievements include increased cargo capacity, track and infrastructure enhancements, robust coach manufacturing, and upcoming locomotive production. By March-end, Indian Railways is expected to rank third globally in cargo capacity, solidifying its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025