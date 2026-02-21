Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

Sihora, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, returned to peace on Saturday after facing communal tensions for two days. Approximately 500 police personnel, including those equipped with anti-riot gear, were deployed to maintain order.

On Thursday night, violence erupted near Azad Chowk, where a Durga temple and a mosque are closely situated. Concurrently, an 'aarti' was held at the temple while Ramzan prayers were being conducted at the mosque, triggering the unrest.

Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma reported that 60 individuals have been arrested in association with the incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism. The police have also heightened security in other sensitive areas and are using drones for aerial surveillance. The situation in Sihora and surrounding districts is now considered stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)