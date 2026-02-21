Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway
A devastating factory fire in Mujesar has claimed the lives of four individuals, including a sub-inspector and a fire personnel. A total of 37 people were injured in the blaze. Authorities have launched an investigation, and a case has been filed against the factory owners and managers.
A factory fire in the Mujesar area has tragically claimed four lives, as confirmed by police. The inferno, which erupted on February 16, has led to the deaths of a sub-inspector and a fire brigade employee.
The victims included Bhavichand, a fire brigade worker from Faridabad, and Ravi Kumar, a probationer sub-inspector of Kaithal district. Kumar was posted at the Mujesar police station and lost his life after a courageous attempt to rescue others.
A total of 37 people suffered injuries, with the factory owner, Vijay Monga, also among the injured. Authorities have initiated an investigation, forming a seven-member team to examine the incident. A case has been filed against the factory owners and managers.
