India and US Aim for New Trade Heights: Ambitious Bilateral Agreement in the Works
India and the United States are in discussions to enhance their bilateral trade, aiming to increase the current USD 200 billion trade value to USD 500 billion by 2030. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized proactive engagement and multi-sectoral negotiations to address all critical issues between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States are intensifying discussions aimed at boosting their bilateral trade from the current USD 200 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, who stressed the importance of the ongoing negotiations in a bid to address mutual interests.
Amid concerns stemming from former US President Donald Trump's stance on reciprocal tariffs, India's strategy focuses on finding an agreeable resolution under a comprehensive trade agreement with Washington.
''We are in active negotiations over this multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement, ensuring all relevant issues are mutually addressed,'' stated Barthwal. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently concluded trade discussions with US representatives, including USTR Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, underscoring the commitment to strengthening trade ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade
- agreement
- Sunil Barthwal
- Piyush Goyal
- negotiation
- economy
- bilateral
- commerce
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming
Piyush Goyal Heads to U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks
Ganga Water Treaty: Negotiations Amidst Cross-Border Challenges
Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations
Trump's Strategy Shift: U.S. Aid to Ukraine Tied to Peace Negotiations