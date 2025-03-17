India and US Aim for New Trade Heights: Ambitious Bilateral Agreement in the Works

India and the United States are intensifying discussions aimed at boosting their bilateral trade from the current USD 200 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, who stressed the importance of the ongoing negotiations in a bid to address mutual interests.

Amid concerns stemming from former US President Donald Trump's stance on reciprocal tariffs, India's strategy focuses on finding an agreeable resolution under a comprehensive trade agreement with Washington.

''We are in active negotiations over this multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement, ensuring all relevant issues are mutually addressed,'' stated Barthwal. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently concluded trade discussions with US representatives, including USTR Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, underscoring the commitment to strengthening trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)