ADB Launches Frontier Seed (Pacific) Program to Boost Local Industries and Economic Growth

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched the Frontier Seed (Pacific) program, a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening local capital markets, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting businesses that drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth in frontier Pacific markets. The program is set to provide crucial funding and technical assistance to innovative businesses that have the potential to transform key industries and boost resilience across the region.

In a major milestone for the initiative, ADB Frontier Seed (Pacific) has identified its first two recipients—SeaPAC Pte Ltd and Kahuto Pacific—both of which play critical roles in advancing food security and environmental sustainability.

Empowering Local Businesses for Growth and Sustainability

The program’s primary goal is to provide risk capital and technical assistance to businesses that can unlock new economic opportunities while demonstrating the potential for scalable and sustainable growth. By supporting enterprises in emerging sectors, ADB aims to de-risk investments, encourage private-sector participation, and help local industries become globally competitive.

ADB Deputy Regional Director for the Pacific Emma Allen emphasized the significance of this initiative in catalyzing economic transformation.

"Through ADB Frontier, we are taking a bold step forward by providing risk capital to promising businesses in frontier markets. By standing alongside business owners and sharing risk, we aim to demonstrate the potential of these companies, attract new investors, and contribute to a thriving business ecosystem," she said.

First Investments: Strengthening Fiji’s Aquaculture and Coastal Data Mapping

Under the Frontier Seed (Pacific) program, SeaPAC Pte Ltd has been awarded a $200,000 cost-recoverable technical assistance agreement to support the commercialization of Fiji’s prawn industry. SeaPAC is a leading saltwater prawn producer in the region and aims to scale its operations to increase local production and reduce reliance on imported seafood. This investment will help enhance food security, create employment opportunities, and promote sustainable aquaculture practices in Fiji.

The second investment under the program is a $200,000 cost-recoverable technical assistance agreement with Kahuto Pacific, an innovative aerial mapping company that specializes in high-resolution coastal mapping and environmental data collection. This funding will support the development of new mapping technologies and services, enhancing the availability of critical coastal data for the Pacific region. Improved access to high-quality geospatial information will help governments, businesses, and researchers address climate change adaptation, disaster resilience, and sustainable development planning.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica welcomed the program as a much-needed boost to the nation’s economic diversification efforts.

"The Government of Fiji welcomes ADB’s Frontier Seed (Pacific) program as a vital initiative to support our local industries and drive sustainable economic growth. By supporting innovative businesses like SeaPAC and Kahuto Pacific, this program directly contributes to Fiji’s vision of a resilient and self-sufficient economy. This initiative strengthens our private sector development and creates jobs," Kamikamica said.

A Multi-Partner Effort to Catalyze Growth

The Frontier Seed (Pacific) program is supported by a range of partners committed to fostering economic resilience in the Pacific region. ADB has committed $2 million to the program, with an additional $2 million provided by the Ocean Resilience and Coastal Adaptation (ORCA) Trust Fund. Other key contributors include the Nordic Development Fund and the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

This multi-stakeholder collaboration highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing challenges unique to frontier markets, such as climate vulnerability, limited access to finance, and reliance on imported goods.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Opportunities for Pacific Businesses

The Frontier Seed (Pacific) program is just the beginning of a broader effort to develop local capital markets, unlock new investment opportunities, and empower Pacific businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape. By bridging the financing gap and providing technical expertise, ADB aims to spur entrepreneurship, create jobs, and enhance economic self-sufficiency across the region.

As the program expands, more businesses in key sectors—such as agriculture, renewable energy, fisheries, and technology—will have the opportunity to access funding and resources to scale their operations and contribute to regional prosperity.

With its strong commitment to sustainability and inclusive growth, ADB’s Frontier Seed (Pacific) program is poised to become a game-changer in supporting innovative businesses that drive long-term economic resilience in Fiji and the broader Pacific region.