Jammu & Kashmir's MSME Push: Manoj Sinha's Call for Responsible Growth

In a fervent call to safeguard investor confidence, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned against making statements that might derail industrial growth in the Union Territory. Speaking at the MSME Conclave, he underscored the government's efforts in creating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Sinha celebrated the MSME sector for being a cornerstone of India's economic progress, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He noted a striking increase in MSME exports, which have been transformative for the nation's economy, and emphasized the sector's crucial role in employment and entrepreneurship development.

The Lieutenant Governor also laid out a roadmap for scaling up the region's industry capabilities, with a focus on technology adoption, innovation, and skills development. He called for concerted efforts in marketing and brand-building to ensure MSME growth remains both inclusive and sustainable, aspiring to make J&K a hub of entrepreneurial excellence.

