Venezuelan Deportations: A Clash Over Due Process

In a press conference on Monday, Venezuela's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez, criticized the United States for deporting Venezuelans to El Salvador, alleging that the deportations were executed without respecting due process.

Rodriguez highlighted that the deportees are accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, yet no evidence suggests they committed crimes in the US or El Salvador. He pledged to ensure their return to Venezuela.

Additionally, Rodriguez urged Venezuelans to refrain from traveling to the United States, branding it as unsafe, and appealed for the return of those already migrated, emphasizing the commitment to deploy necessary resources to facilitate their repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)