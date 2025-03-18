Left Menu

Venezuelan Deportations: A Clash Over Due Process

Venezuela's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez, denounced the deportation of Venezuelans by the US to El Salvador, claiming due process was ignored. He warned Venezuelans against traveling to the US and expressed commitment to bringing deported nationals home, questioning the allegations of gang affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:21 IST
Venezuelan Deportations: A Clash Over Due Process
In a press conference on Monday, Venezuela's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodriguez, criticized the United States for deporting Venezuelans to El Salvador, alleging that the deportations were executed without respecting due process.

Rodriguez highlighted that the deportees are accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, yet no evidence suggests they committed crimes in the US or El Salvador. He pledged to ensure their return to Venezuela.

Additionally, Rodriguez urged Venezuelans to refrain from traveling to the United States, branding it as unsafe, and appealed for the return of those already migrated, emphasizing the commitment to deploy necessary resources to facilitate their repatriation.

