Faith and Fervor at Gangasagar: A Sacred Dip Amid Devotion

Thousands of pilgrims braved the cold to take a holy dip at the Gangasagar Mela during Makar Sankranti. Believers from across India gathered at the sacred site, putting their faith above discomfort. Despite security challenges and the specter of crime, devotion remains the festival's driving force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:28 IST
Lakhs of pilgrims flocked to Sagar Island for the annual Gangasagar Mela, taking a holy dip where the Hooghly River meets the Bay of Bengal. This annual event, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, is one of profound religious significance, believed to cleanse sins and aid in the quest for salvation.

Devotees, undeterred by biting cold, gathered from before sunrise, participating in rituals and offering puja at the Kapil Muni Ashram. The most auspicious time—'Mahendrakshan'—began at 1.19 p.m., prompting an anticipated increase in the number of pilgrims during this window of spiritual activity.

To manage enormous crowds and ensure safety, the government has reinforced security, deploying police, volunteers, and, for the first time, advanced rescue drones. Despite the organized efforts, challenges remain with reports of theft and missing pilgrims. Nevertheless, the faith of the devotees overshadowed these concerns, demonstrating an unyielding spirit of devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

