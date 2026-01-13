Left Menu

Haridwar Tensions: Viral Video Sparks Controversy at Ganga Ghat

Two men were detained in Haridwar after a video showed them in 'sheikh' attire at the Ganga ghat. Identifying themselves initially as Dubai residents, they were later found to be locals making a YouTube video. The incident fueled calls to restrict non-Hindu access to the sacred site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar was abuzz with controversy after a video showed two men in traditional 'sheikh' attire at the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghat, causing alarm and leading to their detention by local police. The video, which emerged online, drew responses demanding stricter access controls to non-Hindus in the revered area.

Initially claiming to be Habibullah and Habibi from Dubai, the duo was identified as Naveen Kumar and Prince, from Haridwar, who admitted to creating the video for their YouTube channel. Following interrogation, the police released them after they apologised for any offense caused to religious sensibilities.

The Ganga Sabha and local priest community have intensified their demands to declare all Ganga ghats in the Kumbh Mela zone as non-Hindu restricted areas. With growing support from the Uttarakhand government, this issue underlines the ongoing tension between tradition and modernity in cultural heritage sites.

