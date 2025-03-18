Sumit Woods Marks Milestone with Early Completion of Gurukrishna Project

VMPL Mumbai has announced that Sumit Woods Limited has successfully acquired the Occupation Certificate for its prestigious residential development, Gurukrishna, located in the prime area of Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

Spread across a sprawling 37,074 sq. ft., Gurukrishna offers lavish residences tailored for contemporary urban living. The project has seen an impressive market response, with an overwhelming 97% of units sold out. Positioned strategically, it provides excellent connectivity to key commercial and entertainment sectors, as well as convenient access to major roads and airports, making it a desirable location for modern urbanites. Completed months ahead of its planned RERA-approved timeline, this accomplishment underscores Sumit Woods Limited's dedication to prompt delivery and quality construction.

Sumit Woods Limited continues to solidify its reputation in Mumbai's real estate sector, with ongoing projects like Sumit KMR Param and Hedavkarwadi demonstrating its focus on quality and efficiency. Managing Director Mitaram Jangid emphasized the significance of securing the OC for Gurukrishna, highlighting the company's commitment to timely delivery and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)