Sumit Woods Marks Milestone with Early Completion of Gurukrishna Project

Sumit Woods Limited achieves a milestone by obtaining the Occupation Certificate for Gurukrishna, a premium residential project in Vile Parle East, Mumbai. Completed nine months ahead of schedule, the development reflects strategic planning and commitment to excellence, with 97% units sold and state-of-the-art amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:29 IST
Sumit Woods Secures OC for Gurukrishna Project with 97% of Units Sold. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

VMPL Mumbai has announced that Sumit Woods Limited has successfully acquired the Occupation Certificate for its prestigious residential development, Gurukrishna, located in the prime area of Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

Spread across a sprawling 37,074 sq. ft., Gurukrishna offers lavish residences tailored for contemporary urban living. The project has seen an impressive market response, with an overwhelming 97% of units sold out. Positioned strategically, it provides excellent connectivity to key commercial and entertainment sectors, as well as convenient access to major roads and airports, making it a desirable location for modern urbanites. Completed months ahead of its planned RERA-approved timeline, this accomplishment underscores Sumit Woods Limited's dedication to prompt delivery and quality construction.

Sumit Woods Limited continues to solidify its reputation in Mumbai's real estate sector, with ongoing projects like Sumit KMR Param and Hedavkarwadi demonstrating its focus on quality and efficiency. Managing Director Mitaram Jangid emphasized the significance of securing the OC for Gurukrishna, highlighting the company's commitment to timely delivery and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

