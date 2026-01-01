Left Menu

Shiv Sena Candidate Engulfed in Controversy Over Swallowed Nomination Forms

A Shiv Sena candidate in Pune has been accused of tearing and swallowing nomination forms of a rival party nominee. This altercation occurred during the municipal corporation elections and led to a police case against Uddhav Kamble for obstructing a public servant during the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 08:22 IST
In a dramatic incident during the municipal corporation elections in Pune, a Shiv Sena candidate has been booked by the police for allegedly tearing and consuming the nomination forms of a rival nominee. This profound act has stoked tensions within the political ranks.

The incident was triggered in the Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office when Uddhav Kamble, a Shiv Sena candidate, confronted fellow party nominee Machhindra Dhawale, who was also contesting in ward number 34. Kamble stands accused of not only snatching but also destroying key election forms by ingesting them, according to local law enforcement.

A case has been filed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, and authorities are probing the incident further. Such forms, categorized as A and B, are pivotal in naming official party candidates. Pune is set amid 29 other cities in the state to hold their civic polls on January 15.

