Smith's Revelations: Trump Privately Acknowledged 2020 Election Loss

Jack Smith, the former special counsel for the Justice Department, has revealed in testimony that former President Donald Trump privately admitted to losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, contradicting his public claims. The details emerged from a 255-page transcript released by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

Smith defended his investigation before the Republican-led Judiciary Committee amidst claims from Trump appointees and lawmakers seeking to discredit his probe. Smith's investigation faced challenges in the wake of Trump's refusal to accept his electoral defeat, leading to the infamous Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Despite securing indictments against Trump in 2023 for retaining classified documents and election interference, Smith dropped the cases following Trump's 2024 reelection, adhering to a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents. Smith emphasized that his actions were guided by policy, not politics.