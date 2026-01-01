Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains
On January 1, 2026, Mumbai experienced heavy rain instead of the expected sunshine, with intense showers beginning around 6 am. The rain sparked social media reactions and brought a pleasant change to the city's weather. The intensity of the showers subsided after a short period.
Mumbai started the year 2026 with unexpected heavy rains, surprising residents who anticipated the usual sunshine. The heavy showers hit various parts of the city early on Thursday morning.
The intense downpour began shortly before 6 am, with several areas experiencing heavier rainfall than others, though the intensity lessened after just fifteen minutes.
Social media was abuzz with reactions to the unusual weather, with users posting about the unexpectedly pleasant start to the year.
