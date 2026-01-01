New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended his new year greetings, expressing hope for the nation's prosperity and strength in 2026. Through a social media message, he wished for peace, health, and happiness for all, while urging collective resolve to contribute to India's development.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended heartfelt new year greetings on Thursday, marking hopes for a prosperous 2026.
In a public post on X, he conveyed wishes for peace, health, and happiness for everyone, emphasizing a collective commitment to build a stronger India.
Radhakrishnan's message highlighted aspirations towards national development and growth through unity and determination.
