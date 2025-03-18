Finance Minister Defends 'Make in India' Amidst Opposition Criticism
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the 'Make in India' initiative, arguing that it has strengthened manufacturing through significant investment and job creation. She criticized the opposition for inadequate past policies and emphasized recent governmental efforts of attracting investments and renegotiating trade agreements to support Indian industries.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman robustly defended the 'Make in India' initiative in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its positive impact on the manufacturing sector. She highlighted how the initiative has attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and generated 9.5 lakh jobs, countering criticism from the opposition.
Sitharaman criticized previous government policies, particularly the national manufacturing policy formulated by the Congress. She pointed out the inefficiencies and the hurried signing of free trade agreements that affected Indian manufacturing negatively, which are now being reviewed and renegotiated by the current government.
The Finance Minister assured the House that significant developments, such as increased capital outlay and enhanced funding for social sector schemes in the Union Budget, further demonstrate the government's dedication to strengthening India's economic resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI: India's Next Big Leap in Job Creation
Govt has provided skill training to 3 crore youth since 2014, giving importance to job creation: PM Modi at post-Budget webinar on Employment.
Karnataka launched new Industrial Policy 2025-30 to achieve 12 per cent industrial growth, 20 lakh job creation: CM Siddaramaiah.
Odisha Greenlights ₹6,117 Crore Investment to Spur Job Creation