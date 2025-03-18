Russia's Bold Return to Privatisation: Renewed Plans for Economic Revitalization

Russia is set to revive plans for major privatisations in 2025, with the goal of generating over $1.2 billion from the sale of assets seized through legal means, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced on Tuesday. In search of new revenue streams, Moscow is increasingly turning inward, as Western capital remains out of reach due to geopolitical tensions.

Siluanov, speaking at a meeting with Rosimushchestvo, the federal property management agency, emphasized the timeliness of these privatisation efforts, marking a shift back to a strategy originally proposed by former finance minister Alexei Kudrin in 2010. That campaign, focused on selling state assets, stalled after the Rosneft stake sale, but the climate is now ripe for renewed efforts.

As of late 2023, discussions are centered around seven large companies, with expected transactions slated for 2026. These could yield between 100-300 billion roubles. Although specific industries remain undisclosed, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev noted that the overall process will require about 18 months, allowing investors time to evaluate their options as Russia accelerates domestic asset seizures.

