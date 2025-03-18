Left Menu

Unlocking the True Value: Tanishq's Gold Exchange Revolution

Tanishq, India's leading jewellery brand, launches the Tanishq Gold Exchange Program, offering a transparent and lucrative opportunity to turn old gold into breathtaking new jewellery. With no deductions for high-purity gold and 100% transparency, the initiative appeals to diverse customers, from brides-to-be to savvy investors.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:37 IST
Amid soaring gold prices, Tanishq takes a significant step by introducing the 'Tanishq Gold Exchange Program', aimed at offering customers a chance to maximize the value of their gold jewellery. This new initiative invites consumers to transform overlooked gold pieces into spectacular contemporary jewellery.

Central to this program is Tanishq's commitment to 100% transparency and zero deductions on high-purity gold. By employing advanced equipment and skilled craftsmanship, Tanishq assures customers of complete accuracy in determining the value of their gold. Customers can convert their existing gold into exquisite wedding jewellery or natural diamonds, effectively revamping their jewellery collection without losing value.

The program, valid across all Tanishq stores, comes at a strategic time, aligning with the wedding season and festive occasions. Whether converting heirlooms into modern bridal accessories or simply enhancing existing collections, the Tanishq Gold Exchange Program is a timely offer that speaks directly to the evolving tastes and preferences of today's consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

