GoDaddy Partners with Registry Africa to Bring .africa Domain to Global Customers

The African digital ecosystem is set to receive a significant boost as Registry Africa, the official operator of the .africa top-level domain (TLD), partners with global domain registration and web services leader GoDaddy. This strategic collaboration will make the .africa domain readily accessible on GoDaddy’s platform (www.GoDaddy.com), allowing businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations worldwide to establish and strengthen their online presence in Africa.

Enhancing Africa’s Digital Identity and Global Connectivity

The partnership between Registry Africa and GoDaddy is designed to simplify the process of registering and managing .africa domains. By leveraging GoDaddy’s extensive global customer base—encompassing millions of business owners, enterprises, and innovators—this initiative aims to empower companies looking to expand their digital footprint across Africa’s fast-growing markets.

“Having GoDaddy as our Registrar increases our market reach and puts .africa at the top shelf for users to access,” said Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa. “This partnership will help strengthen Africa’s digital identity, supporting businesses, startups, and individuals in making a meaningful connection with the continent.”

Why the .africa Domain Matters

Africa is undergoing a digital revolution driven by rapid internet penetration, mobile technology adoption, and an increasingly tech-savvy youth population. The .africa domain serves as a valuable tool for businesses and organizations looking to localize their online presence and engage with African consumers. A .africa domain provides:

Regional Identity : Businesses can establish themselves as part of the African digital landscape.

: Businesses can establish themselves as part of the African digital landscape. Market Trust & Recognition : Companies operating under a .africa domain are more recognizable to African consumers and stakeholders.

: Companies operating under a .africa domain are more recognizable to African consumers and stakeholders. SEO & Digital Marketing Benefits : Localized domains often rank higher in region-based searches, improving digital marketing efforts.

: Localized domains often rank higher in region-based searches, improving digital marketing efforts. Cross-Border Business Growth: A single domain that speaks to the entire African market, facilitating intra-continental trade and collaboration.

Africa’s Digital Boom: A Strategic Opportunity

The partnership between GoDaddy and Registry Africa comes at a time when Africa’s digital economy is experiencing unprecedented growth. Industry experts highlight that the continent’s youthful demographics, increasing investment in technology infrastructure, and the expansion of e-commerce and digital payment solutions are driving rapid transformation.

According to recent reports, mobile internet penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 50% by 2025, further accelerating digital adoption. This shift is enabling startups, SMEs, and large enterprises to reach more customers and scale operations beyond local markets.

Moreover, international businesses looking to enter the African market can benefit from a dedicated .africa domain, signaling their commitment to local engagement and regional commerce. The domain extension acts as a strategic digital asset for brands that seek to align themselves with Africa’s growing consumer base and innovative ecosystem.

GoDaddy’s Role in Empowering African Businesses

As one of the largest domain registrars in the world, GoDaddy offers a seamless platform for businesses and individuals to acquire and manage domains. Through its partnership with Registry Africa, GoDaddy simplifies the process of registering a .africa domain, providing tools and services that facilitate website creation, email hosting, and online branding.

With the availability of .africa domains on GoDaddy, African entrepreneurs and businesses can take advantage of professional-grade domain management solutions, helping them establish a credible online presence with ease. This initiative is expected to further democratize access to digital services, ensuring that businesses of all sizes—from startups to established enterprises—can leverage the power of a uniquely African digital identity.

Driving Digital Inclusion and Investment in Africa

The growing global interest in Africa’s digital economy underscores the importance of strategic partnerships that foster innovation and investment. By making .africa domains widely available, Registry Africa and GoDaddy are contributing to the continent’s digital transformation, helping bridge the digital divide and creating opportunities for economic growth.

As businesses continue to explore Africa’s dynamic markets, the .africa domain is set to become a cornerstone of digital branding and visibility. Whether for local entrepreneurs seeking to scale their operations or international companies aiming to enter the African marketplace, this domain extension offers a powerful means to connect, engage, and thrive.

For more information on registering a .africa domain through GoDaddy, visit https://apo-opa.co/41XvV9b.