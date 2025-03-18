Africa’s Economic Rise: Mitrelli’s Strategic Expansion and Leadership in Driving Sustainable Growth

Africa is experiencing a transformative economic surge, attracting record levels of foreign investment and reshaping its development trajectory. With megaprojects like the Lobito Corridor serving as catalysts for infrastructure growth, Africa’s economic potential is becoming increasingly evident on the global stage. Supported by heightened global commitments to infrastructure, energy, technology, and connectivity, the continent is poised for unprecedented advancement. By 2035, Africa is projected to have the world’s largest working-age population, surpassing both India and China. Furthermore, with 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and 30% of global mineral reserves, Africa is emerging as a powerhouse for future economic expansion.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—the world’s largest free trade zone—is another game-changing initiative that will enhance intra-African trade by an estimated 52% by 2025. This historic agreement is accelerating economic integration, reducing barriers to trade, and fostering intercontinental commerce that will drive sustainable growth.

Mitrelli’s Commitment to Africa’s Future

As Africa cements its role as a key driver of global economic growth, Mitrelli, a company with a deep-rooted presence on the continent, is strengthening its commitment to Africa’s progress. Mitrelli has recently appointed Rodrigo Manso as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a new chapter of expansion and innovation. With a comprehensive understanding of Africa’s challenges and opportunities, Mr. Manso is set to lead the company into a new era of multi-sectoral growth, ensuring it continues to play a pivotal role in the continent’s sustainable development.

Mitrelli’s evolution is underscored by its strategic pivot towards a unified "One Mitrelli" model—integrating its diverse capabilities across various sectors, including urbanization, water and food security, energy, healthcare, education, and technology. This holistic approach aligns with Africa’s increasing demand for large-scale, multi-sectoral solutions that support long-term economic resilience.

Rodrigo Manso: A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Expressing gratitude for his new role, Rodrigo Manso stated: “I am honored by the trust placed in me by Haim Taib and the Board of Directors. With nearly two decades at Mitrelli and extensive collaboration with Africa’s leaders, I deeply believe in our mission—driving meaningful impact, creating opportunities, and delivering sustainable solutions that empower communities. This is Africa’s time. The world is turning its attention here, not just as a resource hub but as a center of growth and innovation. With our deep expertise, financial partnerships, and local networks, we are uniquely positioned to scale solutions that align with governments’ strategic priorities and drive long-term economic and social impact.”

Founder & President of Mitrelli, Haim Taib, highlighted the importance of Rodrigo’s leadership at this critical juncture: “For over 34 years, we have worked closely with governments and communities to turn ambitious visions into reality. Africa is shaping the global economy, and its greatest asset is its people—ambitious, resilient, and innovative. Opportunities like the Lobito Corridor exemplify its potential, and Rodrigo’s leadership, deep regional expertise, and commitment to sustainable development make him the right person to drive our next phase of growth.”

Mitrelli’s Expanding Role in Infrastructure Development

Mitrelli has a longstanding track record of success, having completed over 100 large-scale national projects across Africa. As Angola approaches its 50th anniversary of independence, Mitrelli is reinforcing its commitment to the country, where it has played a crucial role in infrastructure development. This continued investment not only strengthens Angola’s economic foundation but also sets the stage for Mitrelli’s broader expansion across Africa.

Beyond Angola, Mitrelli is deepening partnerships in emerging markets and bolstering its engagement with the U.S.-Africa ecosystem. These collaborations are vital for ensuring Africa’s economic transformation is backed by sustainable investment, cutting-edge technology, and innovative financial models that empower communities.

A Holistic Approach to Economic Development

Mitrelli’s approach combines large-scale national infrastructure development with localized execution, ensuring that projects are tailored to meet specific community needs. This model ensures that initiatives not only address immediate challenges but also lay the foundation for long-term economic stability and resilience.

Under Rodrigo Manso’s leadership, Mitrelli is set to expand its impact, navigating Africa’s evolving economic landscape while driving sustainable transformation. The company’s unique ability to blend financial innovation, technical expertise, and regional knowledge places it at the forefront of Africa’s economic revolution.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Africa and Mitrelli

Africa’s economic transformation is no longer a distant vision—it is happening now. With landmark projects such as the Lobito Corridor and the AfCFTA facilitating unprecedented trade and infrastructure growth, the continent is attracting significant global interest. Mitrelli is seizing this moment, leveraging its deep expertise and financial strength to lead the charge in delivering large-scale, impactful solutions that drive Africa’s long-term prosperity.

As Rodrigo Manso assumes the helm, Mitrelli is positioned for sustained growth, deepened partnerships, and an even greater contribution to Africa’s economic future. With its commitment to sustainability, local empowerment, and innovation-driven solutions, the company is well-equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving continent.

Africa’s time is now. And Mitrelli, with its visionary leadership and unwavering commitment, is ready to help shape the future.