Bridging the Digital Divide: EU and EIB Global Join Forces to Expand Satellite Internet in Central Asia

In a significant push to bridge the digital divide in Central Asia, EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s international arm – and the European Commission have signed a financial package worth nearly €60 million with SES, a leading Europe-based provider of satellite-enabled content and connectivity solutions. This ambitious initiative is set to deliver high-speed satellite internet to some of the most remote rural communities across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Addressing the Digital Divide in Central Asia

Nearly 50% of Central Asia’s population lacks access to reliable internet services, leaving millions disconnected from the digital world. The newly announced project aims to change that by bringing broadband internet to approximately 1,600 underserved villages in the region. This investment in satellite technology is expected to transform the lives of around three million people, enabling them to participate in the digital economy, access online education and healthcare, and create new economic opportunities.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, responsible for overseeing the bank’s operations in Central Asia, emphasized the broader implications of the initiative: “Beyond simply connecting people, connectivity infrastructures are pathways to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. This initiative is helping to address the digital divide and promoting global connectivity, which is a priority for EIB Global. This is an excellent example of cooperation under Team Europe for digital inclusion and human empowerment, and will also provide the European Union’s partners in Central Asia with know-how and expertise on secure and trusted digital connections.”

A Key Pillar of the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative

The project aligns closely with the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, a strategic plan aimed at fostering investment in sustainable and secure infrastructure worldwide. The initiative is a core component of the Team Europe effort to enhance digital connectivity in Central Asia, ensuring that the region’s digital transformation is both inclusive and robust.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the project: “The European Union and Central Asia are working together to improve internet connectivity throughout the region. European technology, combined with the expertise of our Central Asian partners, can ensure that more people gain access to fast and secure internet. This will support business growth, create new jobs, and improve living conditions in local communities. By investing in digital connectivity, we are bridging gaps, creating opportunities, and ensuring that Central Asia has the necessary resources to fully benefit from the digital economy.”

The Role of SES’s O3b mPOWER Satellite Network

The backbone of this initiative will be SES’s O3b mPOWER medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite network expansion, which is partially financed by a €125 million loan from the EIB earlier this year. This satellite network expansion will enable the delivery of high-speed broadband services to rural areas that currently lack adequate digital infrastructure.

SES’s Global Head of Enterprise and Cloud, Nadine Allen, expressed confidence in the company’s capability to execute the project: “Securing this combined EU grant and EIB Global loan demonstrates that SES’s financial foundation is solid and that it is trusted by European institutions to provide reliable satellite services. SES has already done great work on large-scale digital inclusion projects by investing in satellite systems that deliver seamless connectivity in the most remote parts of the world. We are looking forward to reaping the benefits of O3b mPOWER in Central Asia, accelerated by the European Investment Bank’s partial funding to expand our MEO satellites.”

Economic and Social Benefits of the Initiative

The introduction of reliable broadband services in these remote communities is expected to have a profound impact on various sectors:

Education: Students will gain access to online learning platforms, bridging the gap in educational resources between urban and rural areas.

Students will gain access to online learning platforms, bridging the gap in educational resources between urban and rural areas. Healthcare: Telemedicine services will become more accessible, allowing patients to consult with specialists and receive better medical care.

Telemedicine services will become more accessible, allowing patients to consult with specialists and receive better medical care. Business Growth: Local entrepreneurs and small businesses will benefit from improved digital access, enabling e-commerce and new economic opportunities.

Local entrepreneurs and small businesses will benefit from improved digital access, enabling e-commerce and new economic opportunities. Job Creation: The expansion of digital infrastructure will stimulate job creation in the telecommunications and tech sectors.

A Sustainable Digital Future for Central Asia

The EU’s investment in digital connectivity in Central Asia marks a significant step toward sustainable development in the region. By leveraging satellite technology, the initiative ensures that even the most remote communities are not left behind in the digital age. The project exemplifies how international partnerships and strategic investments can drive inclusive growth, economic resilience, and a brighter future for millions of people.

As the initiative progresses, it is expected to set a precedent for similar projects in other underserved regions worldwide, reinforcing the EU’s commitment to building a more connected and digitally inclusive global economy.