Left Menu

Mexico Opposes Guantanamo Transfers for Deportees

The Mexican government, under President Claudia Sheinbaum, issued a diplomatic note to the U.S. to prevent Mexican nationals from being sent to Guantanamo Bay. Mexico requested that deported citizens be returned directly to Mexico rather than to other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:48 IST
Mexico Opposes Guantanamo Transfers for Deportees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Mexico's government officially communicated with the United States, urging that Mexican nationals should not be transferred to Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba. This was confirmed by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico expects all deported citizens to be sent back to their home country, requesting a halt to any practices of directing them to other nations.

This diplomatic note represents Mexico's firm stance on ensuring the rights and dignity of its nationals during deportation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025