Mexico Opposes Guantanamo Transfers for Deportees

In a recent development, Mexico's government officially communicated with the United States, urging that Mexican nationals should not be transferred to Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba. This was confirmed by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico expects all deported citizens to be sent back to their home country, requesting a halt to any practices of directing them to other nations.

This diplomatic note represents Mexico's firm stance on ensuring the rights and dignity of its nationals during deportation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)