Himachal's Policy Shift: Filling Vacancies and Protecting Orchards
The Himachal Pradesh government plans a rationalisation policy to fill vacancies, focusing on tribal and remote areas. Efforts are underway to ensure no position remains unfilled. The state is tackling illegal apple imports to protect orchards, with major disruptions and seizures. The government also addresses water supply and GST collections.
The Himachal Pradesh government announced plans to implement a rationalisation policy aimed at addressing staff shortages, particularly in tribal and remote areas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state Assembly. The policy will account for population and geographical factors to ensure no government position remains vacant.
Concerning illegal apple imports, Himachal authorities seized vehicles and destroyed imported plants to prevent pest infestation, highlighting efforts to protect local apple production. Concurrently, discussions are underway with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University to expand domestic rootstock cultivation.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the need for swift action in water and irrigation projects, while the Chief Minister reported steady GST collections. These initiatives reflect the state's broader commitment to addressing critical infrastructural and economic challenges.
