India's Sugar Industry Ensures Adequate Supply Amid Export Boost

The Indian sugar industry, led by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), confirmed a steady and adequate sugar supply for the 2024-25 marketing season. Concerns over sugar shortages have been dismissed as ISMA projects sufficient reserves throughout the October to September season.

ISMA's projections reveal a closing stock of 54 lakh tonnes by September 2025, with sugar production estimated at 264 lakh tonnes after ethanol diversion. As of March 15, 2025, India had produced approximately 238 lakh tonnes of sugar, and operations continue in about 200 mills.

In Uttar Pradesh, around 75% of factories remain operational, extending the crushing season due to improved cane recovery. Although faced with lower yields, select mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka are expected to resume operations in June/July 2025. Tamil Nadu mills are also set to operate during this period.

ISMA's optimism extends to the next season, thanks to favorable monsoon conditions enhancing cane planting in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The government's recent export policy has been advantageous, allowing sugar exports to stabilize domestic stocks and provide financial security to millers, benefiting 5.5 crore farmers and their families.

Export restrictions in 2023-24 were lifted, enabling producers to export 1 million tonnes, balancing sugar stocks while maintaining domestic price stability. The policy has significantly aided the sugar industry, according to ISMA.

