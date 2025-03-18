Dollar Climbs as German Spending and Fed Meeting Stir Economic Waters

The dollar strengthened against the euro in trading on Tuesday, following the German parliament's green-lighting of extensive spending measures and as the U.S. Federal Reserve commenced its March policy meeting. The euro, down by 0.2% at $1.0915, had earlier peaked at $1.0954, its highest since October 10, before retreating.

According to Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone, the currency movement reflects a typical 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' reaction. "The dollar has been on an upward trajectory against its peers, aiding this downturn," Brown stated.

Germany's decision marks a departure from long-standing fiscal conservatism, intending to boost economic growth and military expenditure to strengthen European defense. The euro's earlier rise was attributed to better-than-expected German investor morale in March. Currency markets remain cautious amid pending developments on a Russia-Ukraine peace deal and central bank policies.

