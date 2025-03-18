Left Menu

Vandalism on State Bus in Mohali Stirs Security Concerns

A state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus was vandalized by two unknown individuals in Mohali, Punjab, damaging its windshield and windows. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident, which follows regional tension involving the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A state-owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus became the target of vandalism as two masked individuals damaged its windshield and windows in Kharar, Mohali, on Tuesday evening.

Authorities confirmed that while no one was injured, a case has been registered. The bus was traveling from Chandigarh to Hamirpur when it halted atop the Kharar flyover at the signal of car occupants, who then fled after causing the damage.

Kharar Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh Sandhu assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits, amid rising regional tensions linked to recent events involving militant imagery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

