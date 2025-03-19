Left Menu

Japan's Trade Surplus Surges Amid US Tariff Concerns

Japan's exports increased by 11.4% in February, creating a trade surplus of 584 billion Yen. The rise comes amid concerns over US tariffs. The exports included food, machinery, and vehicles, while imports fell slightly. Japan seeks exemption from US auto tariffs due next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's export sector witnessed significant growth in February, with exports climbing by 11.4%, the Finance Ministry reported.

This increase resulted in a trade surplus of 584 billion Yen, marking a recovery after two months of deficits.

The Japanese government is strategizing to seek exemption from looming US auto tariffs, viewed as a major threat to its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

