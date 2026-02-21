Left Menu

Cyber Defamation Case Unravels in Karnataka

The police have arrested Vinod for allegedly circulating fake documents and a fabricated audio clip to defame two senior officers, Dr. B Natesh and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The allegations, propagated by activist Snehamayi Krishna, also concern corruption charges. Investigations are ongoing, and further action is awaited.

In a significant development in a high-profile cyber defamation case in Karnataka, police have apprehended a man identified as Vinod for allegedly circulating falsified documents and an audio clip. The materials targeted senior KAS officer Dr. B Natesh, accusing him of corrupt practices.

The investigation revealed that Vinod's actions stemmed from personal hostility involving unresolved transactions with the complainant. Meanwhile, social activist Snehamayi Krishna is also under scrutiny for allegedly disseminating the unverified information via social media, aiming to smear the reputations of the officers involved.

The ongoing probe extends to allegations against Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, as Krishna filed complaints citing cash transactions and misuse of authority. The government has rejected these claims, asserting proper procedure was followed.

