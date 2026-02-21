Punjab's Government Schools Achieve Historic Success in JEE Mains
In a remarkable achievement, 305 students from Punjab's government schools passed the JEE Mains 2026 in their first attempt, an increase of 63% from the previous year. This milestone highlights the success of the Punjab 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative, further strengthening the state's educational progress.
In a defining achievement for Punjab's education sector, 305 students from government schools have cleared the JEE Mains 2026 in their first attempt, marking a 63% rise from last year's figures.
Pleased with this accomplishment, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the students' performance as a significant milestone for the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative.
Plans for a special training camp for JEE Advance are underway, aiming to further support these promising students as they continue their academic journey.
