Tragedy in Beed: Family Protests Suicide over Loan Harassment

A young man, Dharmaraj Arjun Bade, reportedly took his life in Maharashtra due to alleged harassment by moneylenders. His family protested by keeping his body at a police station for hours, demanding justice. Authorities later registered a case, leading to the man's cremation in his hometown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:23 IST
Tragedy in Beed: Family Protests Suicide over Loan Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a 22-year-old man's alleged suicide has sparked protests from his family. Dharmaraj Arjun Bade reportedly took his own life due to relentless harassment from moneylenders over a loan.

Bade's family claimed they were subjected to repeated threats and abuse after his parents borrowed Rs 50,000 from a moneylending couple. The harassment allegedly escalated, pushing Bade to despair.

Following his death, the bereaved family protested at the Dindrud police station for over four hours, demanding immediate action against the accused. Authorities finally registered a case, and Bade was laid to rest in his native village, providing a bittersweet closure for his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

