Tribute to a Dedicated Leader: Remembering Vungzagin Valte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, highlighting his dedication to societal progress. Valte, who was injured in 2023 ethnic violence, passed away at 61. Remembered for his insightful assembly interventions, Valte was a former minister from the Zomi tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:20 IST
Vungzagin Valte
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to Vungzagin Valte, a dedicated BJP MLA from Manipur, acknowledging his relentless efforts to improve society. Modi praised Valte for his remarkable service and insightful contributions in the assembly.

Valte tragically passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 61, following injuries sustained during an ethnically charged mob attack in Manipur in 2023. His demise has left a void in the hearts of many.

Hailing from the Zomi tribal community in Pherzawl district, Valte served as a former minister and was known for his commitment to societal progress and his love for his people. Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to Valte's family, friends, and supporters, acknowledging the significant impact of his work.

