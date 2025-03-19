Global Market Turbulence as Yen Falls, Euro Surges, Fed Awaited
The yen dipped after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged. Focus shifts to Governor Ueda's briefing for rate hike cues, while the Fed's decision later today is crucial amid global economic uncertainty. Germany's fiscal expansion sparks optimism for EU growth, while currency markets remain anxious.
The yen experienced a decline on Wednesday following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep interest rates steady, which was anticipated by the market. This lack of change underscores the policymakers' caution in assessing how global economic challenges, particularly the impact of U.S. trade tariffs, could influence Japan's recovery.
Attention is now on BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's upcoming briefing for hints on future rate hikes, as wage trends appear to align with the bank's economic outlook. Simultaneously, the market is holding back from significant movements ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting conclusion.
In Europe, Germany's significant fiscal spending plan opens discussions on potential economic recovery and military investments. While the euro reached a five-month peak, other currencies like sterling and the Australian dollar showed slight declines, reflecting investor caution in a globally volatile market environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today India is a growth engine for global economy, today world needs a trust-worthy partner: Modi at post-Budget webinar.
Sliding Dollar: Trade Wars and Weak Data Shake Currency Markets
UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing
UPDATE 3-ECB cuts interest rates, keeps door ajar to more easing
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing