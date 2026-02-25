Left Menu

Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

Interest rates are unlikely to rise soon, despite inflationary pressures from geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, according to Saugata Bhattacharya, RBI's MPC member. Bhattacharya noted steady credit growth, particularly to large corporates, and domestic consumption, remaining a key growth driver in India's economy.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:49 IST
  • India

Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged despite inflationary pressures, as Saugata Bhattacharya, an external member of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated on Wednesday. Inflation, influenced by geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, alongside steady credit growth, will weigh on consumer price inflation (CPI) in the future.

Bhattacharya emphasized that there are negligible chances of needing an increase in the repo rate shortly. The MPC recently voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 percent, adopting a neutral policy stance, suggesting rates will remain low for some time.

Further, Bhattacharya highlighted the steady rise in non-retail bank credit growth, attributing it to large corporate lending. He noted domestic consumption as a primary driver for growth, and despite potential trade challenges, said Indian exporters are diversifying their markets.

