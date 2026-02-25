Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns
Interest rates are unlikely to rise soon, despite inflationary pressures from geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, according to Saugata Bhattacharya, RBI's MPC member. Bhattacharya noted steady credit growth, particularly to large corporates, and domestic consumption, remaining a key growth driver in India's economy.
- Country:
- India
Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged despite inflationary pressures, as Saugata Bhattacharya, an external member of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated on Wednesday. Inflation, influenced by geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices, alongside steady credit growth, will weigh on consumer price inflation (CPI) in the future.
Bhattacharya emphasized that there are negligible chances of needing an increase in the repo rate shortly. The MPC recently voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 percent, adopting a neutral policy stance, suggesting rates will remain low for some time.
Further, Bhattacharya highlighted the steady rise in non-retail bank credit growth, attributing it to large corporate lending. He noted domestic consumption as a primary driver for growth, and despite potential trade challenges, said Indian exporters are diversifying their markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Stocks Surge Globally Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions and Tariffs Weigh on German Bond Yields
Gold Prices Surge Amid Dollar Dip and Geopolitical Tensions
Global Tech Rally Fuels Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rally in China's Rare Earth and Metal Stocks