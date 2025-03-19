World Bank and AFD Provide Additional €400 Million to Rebuild Earthquake-Hit Rural Homes in Türkiye

In a significant move to accelerate the post-earthquake recovery process in Türkiye, the World Bank has announced an additional financing package of €200 million ($207.5 million) aimed at supporting the reconstruction of rural homes devastated by the February 2023 earthquakes. The funding will be equally matched by the French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement - AFD), bringing the total additional financing to €400 million. This combined investment will support the construction of 2,800 resilient housing units, providing permanent shelter to 9,000 earthquake-affected individuals.

This financing is part of the broader $1 billion Türkiye Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which was approved by the World Bank Board in June 2023. The project aims to restore essential health services, rebuild damaged municipal infrastructure, and repair and reconstruct rural homes affected by the disaster. The earthquakes, among the deadliest in the country's history, resulted in over 50,000 fatalities, displaced 3.3 million individuals, and caused severe damage or destruction to more than 1.9 million rural and urban housing units.

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), has played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for this expanded recovery effort. GFDRR has provided critical technical expertise to ensure that reconstruction efforts align with best practices in disaster resilience, climate adaptation, and sustainable development.

Scaling Up Reconstruction and Expanding Geographic Coverage

The additional financing will allow the project to scale up its original objectives significantly. While the initial project aimed to provide permanent housing for 7,000 people, the new funding will more than double this target to 16,000 beneficiaries. Furthermore, the scope of reconstruction will expand beyond the initial target regions, now covering an additional seven disaster-affected provinces that suffered damages in the 2023 earthquakes.

Reconstruction efforts will adhere strictly to a "build-back-better" approach, ensuring that newly constructed homes are resilient to future seismic events and climate-related hazards. This involves compliance with Türkiye’s latest seismic and climate-resilient building codes, incorporation of universal access principles, and implementation of sustainable infrastructure solutions. Key features of the rebuilt homes will include enhanced water and energy efficiency measures, reducing long-term operational costs and environmental impact while bolstering disaster resilience.

A Continued Partnership for Resilience and Sustainability

Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye, emphasized the institution's long-term commitment to supporting the country in its disaster recovery efforts. “The World Bank has been accompanying Türkiye since the day of the earthquakes, sharing our international experience in disaster risk management and reconstruction. And we will continue supporting the people of Türkiye recover from one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history. Helping rebuild homes and local economies of the affected communities is our top priority,” Lopez stated.

The World Bank and AFD have a longstanding partnership with Türkiye in areas such as disaster risk management, municipal infrastructure, housing, and healthcare. Other ongoing World Bank-funded initiatives in the country include:

Türkiye Earthquake, Floods, and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project: Focused on green and resilient reconstruction in municipalities affected by past natural disasters (2020-2021).

Climate and Disaster Resilient Cities Project: Supporting hazard-prone cities with resilient housing and municipal infrastructure.

Disaster Risk Management in Schools Project: Strengthening the resilience of educational institutions to withstand seismic events.

Seismic Resilience and Energy Efficiency Project: Enhancing the safety and sustainability of public buildings.

Türkiye Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies Project: Expanding vaccine production and improving rapid response capabilities for future public health crises.

By collaborating with development partners like AFD, the World Bank aims to maximize the impact of recovery and reconstruction efforts, ensuring affected communities receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives. The additional financing marks a crucial step toward long-term resilience, sustainable housing, and improved disaster preparedness in Türkiye.

A Roadmap for the Future

The devastation caused by the February 2023 earthquakes underscored the urgency of adopting resilient infrastructure and disaster preparedness strategies. Türkiye, with support from the World Bank and international partners, is committed to rebuilding stronger, safer, and more sustainable communities. The additional funding represents not only financial assistance but also a deep commitment to ensuring that affected families regain stability and security in the wake of this unprecedented tragedy.

The World Bank and AFD remain steadfast in their mission to support Türkiye’s recovery and reconstruction, reinforcing the country’s capacity to withstand future challenges while fostering sustainable growth and development.