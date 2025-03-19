Linglong Launches First Asia-Pacific Training Center in Thailand

The bustling province of Chumphon in Thailand became the epicenter of a transformative moment for the Asian tire market as Linglong Tire unveiled its first overseas training center in the region on March 16. This strategically established hub, a collaborative effort with SANGUAN YANGYONT CHUMPHON CO., LTD., marks Linglong's commitment to elevating service standards and expanding its brand presence across the Asia-Pacific.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of Linglong Tire Vice President Xu Yongchao and SYY Chairman Mr. Pasert Tanpibulsak, saw enthusiastic participation from distributors across the region. Distinguished guests extolled the potential impact of this center on enhancing distributor skill sets and delivering superior brand experiences to consumers.

This comprehensive training facility spans an impressive 1,600 square meters, incorporating cutting-edge amenities to support theoretical and hands-on learning for over 50 participants at once. It aims to bolster the capabilities of local service providers while significantly improving customer service with its well-appointed customer lounges, advanced workshops, and brand shop.

(With inputs from agencies.)