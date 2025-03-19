Reviving the Search: New Efforts to Find MH370

In a renewed bid to unravel one of aviation's greatest mysteries, Malaysia has reached an agreement with Ocean Infinity to continue the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, according to the country's transport minister.

The upcoming mission will initiate seabed search operations over a vast 15,000 square kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean. This effort is contingent on a 'no find, no fee' agreement.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook revealed that the ocean seabed exploration firm will net $70 million if they successfully locate the elusive wreckage, emphasizing the high stakes and potential rewards involved.

