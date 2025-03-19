Left Menu

Reviving the Search: New Efforts to Find MH370

Malaysia's transport minister announced an agreement with Ocean Infinity to restart the search for MH370's wreckage. The search will cover 15,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean under a 'no find, no fee' deal, potentially rewarding $70 million if successful.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed bid to unravel one of aviation's greatest mysteries, Malaysia has reached an agreement with Ocean Infinity to continue the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, according to the country's transport minister.

The upcoming mission will initiate seabed search operations over a vast 15,000 square kilometer area in the southern Indian Ocean. This effort is contingent on a 'no find, no fee' agreement.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook revealed that the ocean seabed exploration firm will net $70 million if they successfully locate the elusive wreckage, emphasizing the high stakes and potential rewards involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

